A UCLA football head coach, on a random Wednesday in the early months of the calendar year, engaging with students on the Westwood campus and encouraging everyone passing by his table to take a free T-shirt.

It hasn’t taken long for DeShaun Foster to be the antithesis of his predecessor.

Foster’s first couple of weeks in charge have been highlighted by the number of ways he’s attempted to rally the fan base, and particularly of late, the students. Twice now, Foster has taken time out of his schedule to hand out T-shirts on campus and simply talk to the people he hopes to see filling the seats at the Rose Bowl later this fall.