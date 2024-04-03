Ever since Keegan Jones entered the transfer portal following the end of last year’s regular season, first-year head coach DeShaun Foster was hellbent on getting him back at UCLA.

An initial commitment to Connecticut and former Bruins head coach Jim Mora Jr. in January didn’t stop Foster, either, who was still the running backs coach at the time.

“That was my number one goal,” Foster said Tuesday after UCLA’s first of 14 spring practices open to the public.

While Jones has yet to address the matter publicly, it was clear that his lack of involvement in the offense and significant decline in touches played a role in the initial decision.