SAN DIEGO — Despite his freshman quarterback’s second impressive performance, despite the disparity in snaps, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly continues to delay the inevitable.

It doesn’t matter, though, because it’s clear that Dante Moore is firmly planted as the one true starter.

Moore, in his first collegiate start, threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bruins to a 35-10 win at San Diego State.

Kelly said he would “probably” make a formal decision, but as far as a timeline?

A reporter pressed him, asking, “A couple weeks, midseason?”

“I don’t have that answer,” Kelly said.