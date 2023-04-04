Enthusiasm high as UCLA opens spring camp
As the UCLA quarterbacks threw to a rectangular target with three nets, each at various heights on the board, freshman Dante Moore showed precision on one of his early throws and celebrated the on-target attempt.
It was that kind of first collegiate practice for the five-star early enrollee Tuesday as the Bruins opened spring camp, which will conclude the first week of May.
“We had a lot of energy today, which I thought was a good sign for our first day of spring ball,” UCLA center Duke Clemens said after practice.
Bruins head coach Chip Kelly did not meet with the media but will do so before the team’s next practice Thursday.
Moore and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee were among the new faces making their UCLA practice debut. Both are expected to challenge last year’s second-string quarterback Ethan Garbers for the starting job left behind by NFL hopeful Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
It will be the first year without Thompson-Robinson as Kelly enters his sixth year at the helm.
Clemens said he’s been impressed by the newcomers.
“I would say they’re pretty mature for their age, being able to handle and focus on the football things,” Clemens said. “I thought that was impressive, to me. Being able to want to get better and being all-in already as such a young guy. So, I’m really impressed with them.”
Clemens added that Moore has already shown himself to be outgoing and “easy to talk to.”
“I feel like that’s important for a quarterback to be able to get to know the guys,” Clemens continued.
Those initial first impressions come with each spring as the Bruins still had players officially arriving as of Monday, including JUCO transfer offensive lineman Caleb Walker and Oregon transfer defensive lineman Keanu Williams.
Among those who have been on campus since the winter include Purdue transfer left guard Spencer Holstege, who is expected to fill the spot vacated by Atonio Mafi.
“He’s good, he’s a great guy,” Clemens said of Holstege. “He’s from the Midwest, I’m from Hawaii, so it’s kind of different but just getting to know each other has been fun.”
PHOTOS: 135 shots from Day 1 of spring camp
New numbers for new faces
While UCLA has yet to update its online roster, media present were provided with a paper roster.
Among the numbers for the new players in camp: California transfer receiver J.Michael Sturdivant is No. 1, Cal transfer linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is No. 2, Moore is No. 3, Schlee is No. 9, quarterback Luke Duncan is No. 12, USC transfer receiver Kyle Ford is No. 19, Army transfer running back Anthony Adkins is No. 23, receiver Jeremiah McClure is No. 24, running back Isaiah Carlson is No. 27, Ball State transfer running back Carson Steele is No. 33, Montana State transfer place-kicker Blake Glessner is No. 39, linebacker Solomone Malafu is No. 40, linebacker Tre Edwards III is No. 44, Penn transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher is No. 51, defensive lineman AJ Fuimaono is No. 55, Walker is No. 70, Holstege is No. 74, defensive lineman Grant Buckey and Oregon transfer tight end Moliki Matavao are both No. 88 and Williams is No. 99.
The program also announced three number changes Monday, with edge rusher Carl Jones Jr. switching from No. 35 to 4, defensive back Croix Stewart going from No. 18 to 22 and linebacker Hayden Nelson changing from No. 96 to 52.
Video interviews
Clemens and middle linebacker Darius Muasau met with the media after the first session:
Day 1 notes and observations
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news