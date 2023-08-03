The UCLA inside linebackers quickly lathered up a sweat Wednesday, the first practice of fall camp, as coach Ken Norton Jr.‘s group attacked the sled in the nearest corner of the practice field where the local media is stationed to observe the first handful of periods.
It was quickly business as usual, with fifth-year senior Darius Muasau leading the group in familiar individual drills.
What does feel different for Muasau, who is entering his second season with the program after transferring from Hawaii, is how his body responded to the first 90-minute session of camp.
A great deal of the credit can be attributed to high-energy strength and conditioning coach Keith Belton, who is often seen running alongside players in sprints and sometimes hopping over the high brick wall at Spaulding Field to retrieve loose footballs.
