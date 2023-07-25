There are always a number of predictable items to come out of a conference media day.

There will always be teams that consider themselves overlooked, newcomers expected to make a significant impact.

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu provided one of the more eye-opening answers last Friday at Pac-12 Media Day, though. When Bruin Blitz asked him which player on the defense isn’t being talked about enough as fall camp gets set to open Aug. 2, the preseason all-conference first-team selection named sixth-year linebacker Ale Kaho.

After appearing in 11 games, including two starts, in his first year with Bruins after transferring from Alabama, Kaho missed all of 2022 with a lower body injury and did not participate in this year’s spring camp.

“We anticipate Ale will be cleared for (fall) camp,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said.

It’s not the first time Kelly has expressed optimism in Kaho’s status, though.