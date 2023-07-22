LAS VEGAS — UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is in the business of winning football games, not handing over starting jobs to solely keep any one particular player happy.

There are no exceptions, Kelly said Friday during the first of three media sessions at Pac-12 Media Day — not even if you’re five-star freshman quarterback Dante Moore.

In an era where NIL dollars and the transfer portal heavily influence decisions for players weighing whether to stay at their current school or look elsewhere, early playing time remains a big priority for many of the top young players in the country.

Moore, however, is “an old soul,” Kelly said, and they appear to be on the same page as the Bruins get ready to open fall camp Aug. 2 and Moore continues to battle for the starting quarterback job.

Kelly credited Moore’s maturity despite stepping onto a college campus at 17 years old.

“I think it goes to who the player is,” Kelly said. “If you meet Dante and spend any time with him, one of the best things about Dante is he don’t act like a freshman.

“He’s got a unique disposition. … He’s fit in right away from when he got there in January.”