It was no secret all spring that UCLA’s offensive line was a work-in-progress. A slew of injuries only made that abundantly clear.

In the same vein, the Bruins were determined to bolster the depth of a unit that finds itself in a similar situation as last summer.

In 2022, the discussion centered around losing starting tackles Sean Rhyan and Alec Anderson. In came left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal from Rutgers and Garrett DiGiorgio plugged the other hole as a redshirt freshman.

Now, O’Neal is gone, along with guards Jon Gaines II and Atonio Mafi. While there are still some questions at right guard, Spencer Holstege, a former All-Big Ten selection at Purdue, should provide a seamless transition at left guard. Old Dominion transfer left tackle Khadere Kounta and versatile Colorado transfer Jake Wiley should also quell some of the concerns.