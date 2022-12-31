The final 34 seconds of Friday’s Sun Bowl summed up the most glaring part of the UCLA football season.

On a day the 18th-ranked Bruins were far from sharp on offense, and with fifth-year senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson forced to watch most of the final quarter of his collegiate career from the bench with an injury, they had still done enough to take a 35-34 lead after freshman running back T.J. Harden’s game-tying touchdown run and place-kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira’s go-ahead extra point.

Yet, 34 seconds was too much time for a UCLA defense that struggled to show much resistance in the second half of the year.

With no timeouts, Pittsburgh quarterback Nick Patti marched the Panthers 46 yards down the field on the three plays, the last of which was an 11-yard scramble against just a three-man rush. It set up the last of Ben Sauls’ five field goals, a 47-yard kick to take a 37-35 lead with 4 seconds to play.

“That’s what the plan was,” Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said about the decision to bring minimal pressure, hoping to keep the play in front of his defense.

But, for a Panthers team that just needed to get in field goal range, it might as well have been a late Christmas gift.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers, who handled the final four drives in place of Thompson-Robinson, had his final desperation heave intercepted as time expired.

It was a loss that can be shared by all three phases of the Bruins.

It was a disastrous end to an otherwise remarkable final season for Thompson-Robinson, who navigated a number of ups and downs as the primary starter for Kelly’s first five seasons in Westwood. DTR, not one to shy away from in-game trash talking, had plenty to boast about after accounting for two touchdowns and completing 14 of 18 passes for 263 yards through one half. The emotion even got him a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for launching his helmet into a Pittsburgh defender after his first touchdown pass.