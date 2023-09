Who : North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA

No. 24-ranked UCLA will wrap up its nonconference slate Saturday afternoon when it hosts a Historically Black University for the second time in as many seasons.

The Bruins (2-0) will host North Carolina Central (2-0), which is ranked 17th in the FCS coaches’ poll. It will be the Eagles first-ever game against a nationally-ranked FBS opponent.

UCLA is coming off a 35-10 win at San Diego State last weekend.

Here’s what to watch for: