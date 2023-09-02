It will be Garbers’ second collegiate start and first since a 44-24 loss at Utah on Oct. 30, 2021.

He spent each of the previous two seasons as the primary backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the program’s all-time passing leader who is now in the NFL.

For his career, Garbers is 57 of 88 for 599 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions in mostly mop-up duty. He has the most vast knowledge of the UCLA offense, while Moore and Schlee both said earlier in the week that there were a number of new things they were still getting comfortable with throughout preseason camp.

Moore and Schlee both enrolled early and participated in spring camp, as well.

Garbers said the three-quarterback system “is what it is,” adding that he has not been told privately how the snaps will be divided among the three.

“I’m going to go out there and control what I can control and give it my all every snap,” Garbers said.

“I need to get the ball to our receivers, protect myself in the protection and make some good stuff in the run game and have the guys around me do the work.”

It will be Moore’s collegiate debut after the 18-year-old was the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class. Since the spring, his maturity combined with his feathery touch have impressed coaches and players alike.

The Detroit native said stepping onto the Rose Bowl field will help him quickly realize “it’s not like high school no more.”

“A lot of times before games, everybody has their nerves and everything like that,” Moore said. “Nobody can say they’re never nervous, it just happens, it’s natural. I’m really excited first because it’s college football. I’ve been watching college football since I was younger.”

Schlee has the most Division I experience after starting 11 of 12 games for Kent State, where he finished among the program’s top 10 in single-season passing yards (2,109, 10th), TD passes (13, 10th) and completion percentage (.590, 5th).

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder ultimately saw his playing time cut into late in the season and transferred to UCLA in December the same week Moore later committed to the program.

Schlee is arguably the best dual-threat option of the trio.

“Spring was definitely very educational in what I needed to get done and what I need to learn to help me move on and be in this position,” Schlee said.