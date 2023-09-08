Episode 2 of “How the UCLA Quarterback Rotation Turns” is set to premiere Saturday when the Bruins head on the road for the first time to face San Diego State.

UCLA (1-0) was led to a 27-13 victory in the opener by a pair of newcomers and a fourth-quarter defense that wore down Coastal Carolina in the trenches.

Freshman quarterback Dante Moore threw two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant early in the fourth, and star edge rusher Laiatu Latu had three sacks and a forced fumble for a defense that also collected a pair of interceptions.

SDSU (2-0) is coming off a 36-28 win over Idaho State after running for 304 yards and four TDs, including 132 yards and a pair of scores from dual-threat quarterback Jalen Mayden.

Here’s what you need to know going into this weekend’s showdown: