Five things to watch: UCLA set for first road test at San Diego State
Game details
Who: UCLA at San Diego State
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.
TV: CBS
Last meeting: 23-14 SDSU (Sept. 7, 2019)
All-time series: UCLA leads 21-1-1
Episode 2 of “How the UCLA Quarterback Rotation Turns” is set to premiere Saturday when the Bruins head on the road for the first time to face San Diego State.
UCLA (1-0) was led to a 27-13 victory in the opener by a pair of newcomers and a fourth-quarter defense that wore down Coastal Carolina in the trenches.
Freshman quarterback Dante Moore threw two touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant early in the fourth, and star edge rusher Laiatu Latu had three sacks and a forced fumble for a defense that also collected a pair of interceptions.
SDSU (2-0) is coming off a 36-28 win over Idaho State after running for 304 yards and four TDs, including 132 yards and a pair of scores from dual-threat quarterback Jalen Mayden.
Here’s what you need to know going into this weekend’s showdown:
