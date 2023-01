Former USC wide receiver Kyle Ford is staying in the PAC-12, he'll be heading to crosstown rival UCLA, announcing his decision on Tuesday via Twitter.

Ford is coming off a productive 2022 seasons with the Trojans, recording 20 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns. His best game came at Arizona on October 29th, hauling in six catches for 114 yards and a score.

Throughout his career at USC, Ford hauled in 40 catches for 637 yards and five touchdowns.

Coming out of Orange (Calif.) Lutheran in the 2019 recruiting class, Ford was rated a 6.0, four-star prospect and the 65th-best player in the country.

