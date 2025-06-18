Four-star 2027 SLOT Demare Dezeurn raves about UCLA coach DeShaun Foster

More than two months since landing a UCLA offer, four-star 2027 slot receiver Demare Dezeurn's relationship with the Bruins has grown to the point where head coach DeShaun Foster has made a greater impression than any other during the recruiting process.

"I think he might be my favorite head coach right now," Dezeurn, a speedy track star at Pacific Palisades (Calif.) Palisades Charter, told Bruin Blitz after participating at Tuesday's prospect camp in Westwood.

"He's very cool, he's very mellow. He sits back and chills, let other people do their job. I really like DeShaun, me and his relationship is great."