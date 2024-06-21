Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects. The national analyst team highlighted some recruits who were given a four-star rating recently.

Advertisement

“Four-star Rock Hill (S.C.) High WR Malik Clark has continued to impress throughout the off-season. Clark is one of the fastest prospects in the Southeast with verified times on the track (10.55 seconds in the 100M, 21.52 seconds in the 200M) to go along with a 4.39-second 40 registered at the UA Next Camp in Charlotte. The athletic 6-foot-2.5, 180-pound pass-catcher from South Carolina pairs phenomenal testing numbers with junior film that pops. "Last fall, Clark was exceptional stretching the field vertically and forcing defenses to devote multiple DBs to keep him from taking flight. Clark is also a big target on the outside with the ability to consistently create separation and speed that can be used all over the field. "Florida State, NC State, South Carolina and North Carolina are all battling over Clark, who seems primed for a big senior season.” – Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Finney is a bit of an athletic freak. He’s 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-5 wingspan and outstanding track times. On the field, Finney can be a matchup nightmare as a receiver but his ceiling is highest as a defensive back. Listed as a cornerback, Finney has a versatile skill set that should allow him to play a number of roles in the secondary. His size/speed combination can give receivers fits because they can’t create enough separation for quarterbacks to get them the ball. "When playing from depth or as a safety, Finney has the raw ability to break effectively on passes thrown in front of him. Receivers find it almost impossible to beat Finney on deep routes or jump balls. "Finney is expected to announce his commitment next week with Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina and Oregon as the likeliest destinations.” – Adam Friedman, rankings director and national transfer portal analyst

*****

“The Frisco (Texas) Lone Star wide receiver made the jump up to four-star in the most recent update. The skill has been there for the recent Texas Tech commit, but the maturity and development of his body is what led to him getting the bump. “Last year, even with sharing targets with two 2026 elite playmakers, Davian Groce and Oklahoma tight end commit Ryder Mix, Jones managed to lead the team in yards and touchdowns. The future Red Raider was a big weapon on the perimeter of the offense for Lone Star. As a junior, he reeled in 57 receptions for 1,120 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games played. “At 6-foot-3, Jones is a lengthy athlete who can stride down the field, making him a dangerous vertical threat. Run after the catch ability is also one of the strongest aspects to Jones’ game. Not only does he have speed to get downfield, but also the agility to stop on a dime and operate in a small space, evading tacklers. "Jones flashes strong hands, especially over the middle of the field, where his big frame allows for an easy target. With one of Texas’ top 2027 quarterbacks now at the helm of the offense (Karece Hoyt), Jones should put up big numbers.” – Marshall Levenson, national recruiting analyst

*****

“After making the move from the Midwest to Tampa, Littleton put together a breakout campaign and put his name on the map for spring evaluations. Once the New Year arrived, few prospects could have matched his 40-plus new scholarship offers to sort through as the evaluations all helped his name trend up – from regional camps to college camps. "Littleton has great speed and has filled out some, now up to 180 pounds and just under 6-foot (officially 5-11.5 at RCS Miami back in April). The frame and speed were always there with Littleton, but this offseason he has proven he also has the natural instincts to contend with top wide receivers and just as importantly in this pass-first era, play the football at the catch point. Littleton went undefeated during one-on-ones at RCS Miami and finished his offseason with a banner OT7 Finals tournament back in Tampa fresh off of making his commitment to Dabo Swinney and Clemson. "The updated evaluation screamed blue-chip, as he is more than a speedy and/or finesse player. Littleton can work the slot corner or even boundary spots with his overall game and high-floor. “It wouldn't surprise to see his ranking continue to climb before the 2024 season kicks off.” – John Garcia Jr., national recruiting analyst

*****

“The La Verne (Calif.) Bonita four-star athlete is one of the more interesting prospects in the West region. Notre Dame likes him as a big receiver on the outside. Other teams are talking about playing him somewhere on defense whether it's safety or maybe he grows into an outside linebacker. Some programs will just bring him in as a pure athlete and then figure it out. "Robinson has shown this offseason that he's a special player who could contribute all over the field and that's why he's become such a hot commodity on the recruiting trail. UCLA, Notre Dame and many others are involved. Whichever program gets the La Verne Bonita standout is definitely getting a major weapon.” – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****