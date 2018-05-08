Steve Alford and the Bruins landed a commitment from local four-star small forward Jaime Jaquez, the wing announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Jaquez is a 6-foot-6, 185-pound forward who held offers from USC, Georgetown, Stanford, Oregon State and others.

After seeing him at a recent high school basketball tournament, Rivals.com analyst Eric Bossi had this to say of UCLA's newest pledge:

"A four-star prospect and jack-of-all trades wing who loves to play physical and do the dirty work, Jaquez brings a hard hat approach to the basketball court.

"He's not concerned with flash, he's concerned with results and he is willing to do whatever his team needs him to do on the offensive or defensive end. He's the type of glue guy that coaches covet and because of his approach, his teammates play harder to match his effort level. But in saying that, he's also a skilled player who brings much more than hustle and toughness.

"Last week we got some feedback that we must not like Jaquez to only rank him No. 105 (Jaquez has since taken over the No. 75 spot with Trey McGowens move to 2018) in the entire country during our update to the 2019 Rivals150. Unfortunately, that's a bad read because there is big appreciation for his approach and whether he was ranked No. 23, No. 57, No. 105 or unranked, that wouldn't change. He sports offers from programs like USC, UCLA, Georgetown, Stanford, Illinois, Oregon State and others."