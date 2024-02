The absence last week of freshman forward Berke Buyuktuncel opened the door for a pair of seldom-used, first-year UCLA big men to log early, significant minutes.

Forward Devin Williams and center Aday Mara combined for six points and five rebounds while helping spark the Bruins during a game-changing first-half run in Saturday’s 65-50 win at rival USC.

“It felt great,” Williams, who also recorded a blocked shot, told reporters this week. “Being able to be out there with my team, coach telling me what to do, it felt great being out there.”