From the 808 to Westwood: UCLA adds 2026 commits from Hawaii to defense

“Grateful and blessed to be able to go to the next level with my brother,” Soliai said in a message after the formal announcement. “This is definitely something we’ve been dreaming about since we were kids. Surreal to see us go to the next chapter in our lives together.”

Soliai and Soliai-Tui announced a joint UCLA commitment Saturday to become the 20th and 21st additions to the 2026 class. They are the cousins of new Bruins quarterbacks Nico and Madden Iamaleava.

Now, the Kahuku (Hawaii) teammates will continue their journey together in Westwood and join some of their other family members.

"Me and Malaki are first cousins but we consider ourselves brothers since we’ve always been with each other," Soliai told Bruin Blitz after picking up his own offer from UCLA in late May.

Madden Soliai and Malaki Soliai-Tui have a bond that goes beyond just being run-of-the-mill cousins.

Soliai-Tui was the first of the two to land an offer from defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, a fellow Hawaiian, last July. The inside linebacker has drawn comparisons from Malloe to former UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau, who was a two-year starter after transferring from Hawaii three seasons ago.

An official visit to UCLA on Mother’s Day weekend in May bolstered the already strong relationship between Malloe and the Soliai-Tui family. There was also an in-home visit in January.

“My family loves the staff and the program,” Soliai-Tui said.

“The meetings really helped me see the type of coach and men they are.”

Soliai-Tui, who also had interest from Boise State, California and Michigan State along the way, joins a group of 2026 linebackers that includes Matthew Muasau and Ramzak Fruean.

Soliai, a safety, saw the interest get more serious when Malloe, position coach Gabe Lynn and inside linebackers coach Scott White all made a recruiting trip May 22 to watch Kahuku practice.

A separate official visit earlier this month gave Soliai more insight on the program’s development plans under secondary coach Demetrice Martin.

“I honestly love coach Meat (Martin) and the way he coaches and the DB pedigree tree he has rooted,” Soliai said. “The amount of players he’s developed and helped get to the next level is definitely a big box that this program has checked off.”

The decision from Soliai comes a week earlier than originally planned. He was also weighing interest from Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State.

Soliai joins a group of commits in the secondary that includes safety Logan Hirou and cornerbacks Justin Lewis and Joshua Mensah.

The decision from the cousins looked more and more inevitable heading into June, as the families continued to openly rave about the Bruins on social media for the past month.

In an ideal world, the staff would have liked to add fellow Kahuku teammate, cousin and four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili, who had UCLA in his top two before committing to USC earlier this month.

Instead, there will be some friendly family banter in the storied crosstown rivalry.