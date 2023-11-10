The offensive exploits of UCLA sophomore forward Adem Bona in Monday’s season opener were no surprise to his head coach.

All offseason, Mick Cronin told anyone who would listen that Bona would undoubtedly be the Bruins’ top performer despite being limited most of the offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery.

If anything, Bona’s career-high 28 points — including 22 in the second half — should’ve been higher in the 75-44 win over St. Francis to open the campaign.

“Not a surprise, not a surprise,” Cronin said about a performance that also included a career-high four blocks.

Added Bona: “I missed that feeling for a while, you know. I can’t wait to get blocks and I was so excited to get a couple of them.”

With seven freshmen on the roster, though, Cronin found himself looking for more passing to the low post to Bona.

“I have a saying: If we’re gonna die, we’re gonna die my way. Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon,” Cronin said. “Which is with guys that don’t take bad shots ‘cause they’re hunting points and guys that’ll pass the ball.”

Even the Bruins’ seven turnovers, a fairly low number for any team and especially one with eight newcomers, came with a caveat.

“Hard to turn it over when you got guys playing selfish, taking bad shots,” Cronin said.

UCLA (1-0) will look to make the adjustment Friday in a nonconference meeting with visiting Lafayette (0-1) at 8 p.m.

Cronin warned his roster that not everyone on the bench has to play, adding that freshman forward Brandon Williams may have earned himself a bigger role after collecting five rebounds and a pair of assists in 14 minutes off the bench.