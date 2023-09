Well, it didn’t take long Saturday to realize it was no longer the nonconference slate, Toto.

UCLA, which dropped out of the top 25 polls Sunday, got a rude awakening in the Pac-12 opener from now-No. 10-ranked Utah in a 14-7 loss at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

While there was plenty of ugly that the Bruins had to scrape through (much of the offense), there were also undeniable positives (much of the defense) with some qualifiers to consider from the contest.

So, here’s a glass half full, glass half empty look at UCLA’s first loss of the season: