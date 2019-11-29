Golden Bear Report Answers BruinBlitz
Golden Bear Report takes on questions from BruinBlitz.com BruinBlitz: How popular is Justin Wilcox with the Cal Fanbase? What are the pros and cons?Golden Bear Report: "Decently popular, though thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news