How the Pac-12's best players would be rated in Madden

98 - Caleb Williams, USC

A Heisman Trophy contender and poised for a breakdown season, Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC after coach Lincoln Riley made the same move and now the former five-star is clearly in charge of the Trojans’ offense. He could be spectacular in the Pac-12 after throwing for 1,912 yards with 21 touchdowns and four picks last season while splitting time with Spencer Rattler. It is Williams’ show now, and he’s among the top quarterbacks in all of college football.

*****

97 - Noah Sewell, Oregon

Sewell was the first Oregon linebacker to be a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker, and he did that as a freshman. The former five-star totaled 106 tackles in his first season, which was good for third in the conference with one of the players ahead of him, Utah’s Devin Lloyd, being a first-round NFL Draft pick. Sewell is already the leader of Oregon’s defense and things could go up from here with fellow star LB Justin Flowe finally healthy.

*****

96 - Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

A transfer from Michigan and a high four-star in the 2019 class, Charbonnet has become the mainstay in the Bruins’ backfield with 1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns on 203 carries. The powerful running back who can also mix in speed when necessary could see even more touches this season if coach Chip Kelly feels like QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson carried it too many times last year with 130 touches. A big season could be ahead for Charbonnet in Westwood.

*****

93 - Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

Kirkland might already be in the NFL (and probably a high draft pick) if not for ankle surgery forcing him to pull his name from consideration. That decision gave him a sixth year at Washington, always his dream school, and to prove once again to NFL scouts that he could potentially be one of the top offensive linemen drafted after this season. With a new staff and structure in place, Kirkland provides major stability up front and anchors the Huskies’ offensive line.

*****

92 - Clark Phillips, Utah

Since stepping foot on Utah’s campus, the former high four-star and also former Ohio State commit has started all 19 games he's played with the Utes. He was especially effective this past season with 63 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Ever the technician, Phillips is a jacked-up, physical corner who also has speed and trusts his instincts to make plays. At Utah, he’s thriving.

*****

92 - Mario Williams, USC

A five-star receiver from Plant City, Fla., who transferred to USC from Oklahoma, Williams had a strong season as part of an impressive receiving corps and is now destined to break out in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. The undersized speedster caught 35 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns last season, and while those aren't blockbuster numbers they are something he can now build on in the Pac-12.

*****

90 - Justin Flowe, Oregon

A score this high might not be justified since Flowe has missed almost his entire college career so far because of injuries. But in the one game the former five-star linebacker played in last season for Oregon it was evident what he could do. Flowe finished with 14 tackles and a forced fumble in the season opener against Fresno State. Noah Sewell has had a better college career so far, but Flowe could be right there with him if he can stay on the field.

*****

90 - Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The former five-star receiver has not played a snap of college football yet, and it can already be argued he’s one of the best players at his position in the conference. Early reports out of Tucson on McMillan are great as he’s shown the Arizona coaching staff what he’s done for years. He’s a freak athlete who is highly competitive when he steps on the field and he has all the tools to be elite in the Pac-12 and beyond.

*****

86 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

In high school, Thompson-Robinson hardly played quarterback as he sat behind Tate Martell at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, but now at UCLA he’s gotten his fill. The former four-star has played in 36 games, including during the COVID-shortened season, and it looks like coach Chip Kelly has finally turned things the right way in Westwood. Thompson-Robinson is really talented, has dual-threat capabilities and a big season could be ahead.

*****

84 - Bo Nix, Oregon