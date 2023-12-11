UCLA defensive line/outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe will call plays Saturday when the Bruins face Boise State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Bruins will be without defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who left Westwood after one season and accepted the same position 10 days ago at rival USC.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly made the announcement before Monday’s practice and confirmed that three others on the staff, plus himself, are shuffling roles this week amid recent changes that created holes to plug.

Kelly said all the defensive assistants will have input on the game plan “like we normally do.”

A search for a fourth different defensive coordinator in as many seasons will be put on hold until after the bowl game.

In addition, the Bruins must replace quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson, who left to be the offensive coordinator at Oregon State, and tight ends coach Jeff Faris, a Tennessee native who accepted the head coaching job at FCS program Austin Peay to be closer to home.

“This is a unique bowl game because of when it is,” Kelly said. “We are in the middle of recruiting, we were out last week. We should be on the road now but we’re back because of the bowl game.

“Anything we’ll have to do with the quarterback position or the defensive coordinator will be after the bowl game. We have time and it's not a decision we want to rush.”