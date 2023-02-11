Rivals recently caught up with the California-based standout for a conversation about his development and the early stages of his recruitment.

Jovani Ruff just wrapped up his sophomore season at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School, where he spent the year averaging roughly 19 points and six rebounds per game for the Jackrabbits. The 6-foot-5 guard was on the radars of college coaches well before now, though, as he holds offers from schools such as Long Beach State, Loyola Marymount and San Diego State . High-major programs are also kicking the tires on his recruitment, and it seems like a matter of time before Ruff begins collecting offers from such programs.

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’m more of a skilled guard. I can get to my spots whenever I really feel like it. I play with pace and poise. On the defensive end, I feel like I can dominate.”

ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVE EXPRESSED EARLY INTEREST

“UCLA, Illinois, Stanford, Arizona, Arkansas and UC San Diego have talked to my coaches and I’ve talked to some of them, too. I went to a UCLA game.”

ON HIS EXPERIENCE AT UCLA

“I just watched the game and talked to the coaches a little. They were just asking how my season was going and telling me that they are going to be watching me play in the summer. It was the rivalry game against USC. It was a turnt game. They just played together and everyone bought in.”

ON ILLINOIS

“I’m supposed to go up to Illinois soon. I don't have a set date, but that’s a visit I’m planning. I just want to see practice and how they coach – how they treat their players. I want to check out campus, too.”

ON HIS FAMILY TIES TO COLLEGE BASKETBALL

“My dad (James Wright) went to Colorado and eventually played overseas and in the G-League.”

ON COLORADO

“They haven't made much contact yet or anything like that, but they’d be an option. That’s always an option.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“I want the school to push me. I want coaches that show me love here and there, but also push me. I want them to keep me humble. I also want a good environment academically.”