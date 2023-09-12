It didn’t take long this season to see what UCLA safety Kamari Ramsey, a redshirt freshman starting for the Bruins for the first time, would add to the new-look defense under first-year coordinator D’Anton Lynn.

On the defense’s first drive of the season, facing a third-and-9 at its own 16-yard line, Ramsey snuffed out a dump off from Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall to tight end Kendall Karr for no gain and get the Bruins off the field.

“Just read and react,” Ramsey said of his instincts after Tuesday’s practice, with UCLA now 2-0 and heading into its nonconference finale this weekend against North Carolina Central.

“Don’t think about it too much. It’s football, it’s not rocket science. It’s you see your man, you see ball, get ball.”