INSTANT REACTION: UCLA 45, Colorado 17
Zach Charbonnet answered any lingering questions about his health repeatedly with his play Saturday at Folsom Field.
UCLA’s star running back rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson moved into second place on the program’s all-time passing touchdowns list in a 45-17 dismantling of Colorado.
Chabonnet, who was limited at times in practice for the past two weeks, ran for 104 yards on nine carries.
After tying Cade McNown on the game’s opening drive, Thompson-Robinson completed his 69th career touchdown pass on a 2-yard throw to Colson Yankoff to push the advantage to 38-10 at the 6:03 mark in the third quarter.
The Bruins are off to their first 4-0 start since the 2015 season and have won seven consecutive games dating back to last season.
UCLA improved to 9-9 in road conference games under fifth-year head coach Chip Kelly. It was the program’s first win in Boulder, Colorado since a 40-37 overtime win in 2014, snapping a three-game skid in the head-to-head series.
Only Brett Hundley (2011-14) has thrown more touchdown passes (75) in a Bruins uniform.
A thin UCLA defensive line, which lost Martin Andrus Jr. for the season last weekend, lost another key body after a little more than four minutes into the contest. On a short run play, defensive tackle Jay Toia got up gingerly and had to be helped off the field. He did not return.
With six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the defense then lost edge rusher Gabriel Murphy, who was called for targeting on a hit against quarterback Owen McCown and ejected.
Coming into the game, the Bruins also were without defensive tackle Gary Smith III, who was limited in practice and did not make the trip.
Scoring Summary
First quarter
6:18, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson Robinson to WR Matt Sykes, 24-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 7-0 UCLA
0:46, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 35-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 14-0 UCLA
Second quarter
12:12, Colorado: PK Cole Becker 35-yard field goal, 14-3 UCLA
9:00, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 13-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 21-3 UCLA
0:19, Colorado: QB Owen McCown 2-yard run (PAT GOOD, Cole Becker), 21-10 UCLA
Third quarter
13:23, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 46-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 28-10 UCLA
7:48, UCLA: PK Nicholas Barr-Mira 44-yard field goal, 31-10 UCLA
6:03, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson Robinson to RB Colson Yankoff, 2-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 38-10 UCLA
Fourth quarter
14:56, UCLA: QB Ethan Garbers to RB Colson Yankoff, 3-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Joseph Firebaugh Jr.), 45-10 UCLA
2:59, Colorado: QB Owen McCown to WR Jordyn Tyson, 8-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Cole Becker), 45-17 UCLA
Turning point of the game
The first three drives pretty much told the story.
A week after settling for four field goals, the Bruins ended each of their first three series with touchdowns to jump out to a 21-3 lead with nine minutes left in the first half.
UCLA averaged 12.2 yards per play over the three drives, as it played with great tempo and moved the ball at will.
Bruins Standout On Offense
Without a doubt, it was Charbonnet. The junior powered an explosive offense that had its way with the FBS’ worst run defense. He ran hard and with a purpose on most of his touches and had Colorado defenders whiffing on tackle attempts all game. Charbonnet finished with 11.6 yards per carry.
Bruins Standout On Defense
What a pickup edge rusher Laiatu Latu has been from the transfer portal.
The Washington transfer collected four tackles, including 3.5 for a loss (three sacks), broke up a pass and forced a fumble on the drive that preceded Thompson-Robinson’s historic touchdown throw.
Latu now has 5.5 tackles for a loss (five sacks) and two forced fumbles on the season.
UCLA play of the game
Honestly, it’s between one of two Charbonnet touchdown runs and both left a Colorado defender juked out of his cleats.
The first highlight came near the end of running back Zach Charbonnet’s 35-yard touchdown run, as he hit the Colorado defense with a stutter step to his left before going in untouched to extend the Bruins’ lead to 14-0 inside the final minute of the first quarter.
Then, on UCLA’s opening drive of the second half, Charbonnet turned on the jets for a 46-yard score to extend the lead to 28-10. He made a hard fake to his right before cutting back to his left to avoid a diving defender.
Why UCLA Won
The offense played its most complete game of the season. The Bruins turned the ball over just once (on downs) and finished with 515 yards of total offense (266 via pass, 249 on the ground).
Stats
Passing
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 19 of 23 for 234 yards, 2 TDs
Ethan Garbers: 3 of 6 for 32 yards, TD
Rushing
Zach Charbonnet: 9 carries for 104 yards, 3 TDs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 7 carries for 56 yards
T.J. Harden: 7 carries for 41 yards
Keegan Jones: 6 carries for 38 yards
Colson Yankoff: 2 carries for 7 yards
Ethan Garbers: 1 carry for 2 yards
Receiving
Jake Bobo: 4 catches for 53 yards
Matt Sykes: 4 catches for 48 yards, TD
Kazmeir Allen: 4 catches for 30 yards
Michael Ezeike: 2 catches for 30 yards
Hudson Habermehl: 2 catches for 16 yards
Colson Yankoff: 2 catches for 5 yards, 2 TDs
Logan Loya: 1 catch for 28 yards
Josiah Norwood: 1 catch for 25 yards
Kam Brown: 1 catch for 21 yards
Titus Mokiao-Atimalala: 1 catch for 10 yards