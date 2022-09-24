Zach Charbonnet answered any lingering questions about his health repeatedly with his play Saturday at Folsom Field.

UCLA’s star running back rushed for three touchdowns and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson moved into second place on the program’s all-time passing touchdowns list in a 45-17 dismantling of Colorado.

Chabonnet, who was limited at times in practice for the past two weeks, ran for 104 yards on nine carries.

After tying Cade McNown on the game’s opening drive, Thompson-Robinson completed his 69th career touchdown pass on a 2-yard throw to Colson Yankoff to push the advantage to 38-10 at the 6:03 mark in the third quarter.

The Bruins are off to their first 4-0 start since the 2015 season and have won seven consecutive games dating back to last season.

UCLA improved to 9-9 in road conference games under fifth-year head coach Chip Kelly. It was the program’s first win in Boulder, Colorado since a 40-37 overtime win in 2014, snapping a three-game skid in the head-to-head series.

Only Brett Hundley (2011-14) has thrown more touchdown passes (75) in a Bruins uniform.

A thin UCLA defensive line, which lost Martin Andrus Jr. for the season last weekend, lost another key body after a little more than four minutes into the contest. On a short run play, defensive tackle Jay Toia got up gingerly and had to be helped off the field. He did not return.

With six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the defense then lost edge rusher Gabriel Murphy, who was called for targeting on a hit against quarterback Owen McCown and ejected.

Coming into the game, the Bruins also were without defensive tackle Gary Smith III, who was limited in practice and did not make the trip.