With news Monday of Ivo Simovic leaving UCLA after one season to take an assistant coaching position with the Toronto Raptors, the Bruins will still have Simovic’s fingerprints on the 2023-24 roster.

The question is: Just how big of a role will UCLA’s overseas products immediately play?

Last season, Simovic brought over guard Abramo Canka from Italy, but the 6-foot-6 wing played sparingly as head coach Mick Cronin saw him more as a long-term piece. Canka ended up entering the transfer portal after the season.

Next season’s roster, however, may not allow Cronin to be as patient.