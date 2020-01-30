News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 19:53:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Introducing Future Bruin Grant Norberg

UCLA football gets an intriguing prospect in Grant Norberg.
UCLA football gets an intriguing prospect in Grant Norberg. (BruinBlitz.com)
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA lands a preferred walk-on commitment from tight end Grant Norberg (6-8, 222) from San Diego (Calif.) Scripps Ranch. Norberg is ecstatic about the opportunity to be a Bruin. He goes into detail...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}