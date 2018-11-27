Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-27 10:46:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Is There A Light At the End Of The Tunnel For UCLA Football?

Fd5oesczlar7do2fpef8
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz.com
Publisher

Chip Kelly’s first season as UCLA’s head football coach is now in the rearview mirror. Obviously, it didn’t turn out as hoped. It was another season of frustration and futility for the Bruin faithf...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}