UCLA football has been wandering the in the wilderness for most of the new century. Outside of three, 10 win seasons, there has been a lot of mediocrity and frustration for the Bruin faithful since the year 2000.

The Bruin football program hasn’t played in the Rose Bowl postseason since 1999. Since that time there have been a lot of postseason trips to Vegas, El Paso, and other low tier bowl games.

UCLA football has gone through four coaches since 2000. Bob Toledo, who brought the program its longest winning streak in program history (20 straight wins).

After such heights and knocking on the door of a national championship, Toledo and his Bruins faltered with records of 6-6, 7-4 and 8-5 before relieving Toledo of his head coaching duties.

Toledo’s exit ushered in the Karl Dorrell era. Dorrell’s teams went 6-7, 6-6, 10-2, 7-6 and 6-7. Dorrell was let go and UCLA brought one of the true heroes of Bruin football, Rick Neuheisel. It bears remembering that Neuheisel went from walk-on quarterback to Rose Bowl MVP during his career at UCLA.

Neuheisel’s coaching stint at UCLA wasn’t as glorious. The Bruins were 4-8, 7-6, 4-8, 6-8 during his tenure, but in his defense, there wasn’t a lot of talent in the cupboard when he arrived, especially along the offensive front.

Neuheisel did a stellar job on the recruiting trail replenishing the team with talent, but there wasn’t enough on-field success. Neuheisel never benefited from his recruiting classes and was let go after one of the lowest points in UCLA football history, losing to USC 50-0.

Enter the Jim Mora era. Mora started fast and gave Bruin fans reason to think that finally, the Bruins were on the right track. Under Mora, the Bruins finished 9-5, 10-3, 10-3, 8-5, 4-8 and then 6-7.

During Mora’s time as coach UCLA built the state of the art Wasserman Football Center and the facilities are outstanding, but as is the case with UCLA football since the beginning of this century momentum never lasts and neither do football coaches.

Mora has given way to the Chip Kelly era and if Kelly can create the type of program at UCLA that he did in Oregon, then long-suffering Bruin fans will finally have a reason to rejoice.

It was hard to judge by spring ball what kind of season is in store, one thing that was for sure, the pace was incredible and the team was buying in.

There are question marks as there always is, during a transition, those questions can’t be answered in its entirety until the season progresses.

Early oddsmakers predict the Bruins win five games. If recruiting went as well as said and the coaching is as good as it looks, then the over looks very tempting.

Can’t wait for September.