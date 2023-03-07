To the victors indeed go the spoils, and the Pac-12 Conference coaches proved it with Tuesday’s announcement of the league awards.

Fourth-ranked UCLA, which won the Pac-12 by a whopping four games, was rewarded for its efforts with senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. earning Player of the Year honors and headlining a group of five honorees for the Bruins to go with Coach of the Year honors for Mick Cronin.

Also collecting major individual awards for UCLA were Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark and Freshman of the Year Adem Bona.

Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell were named to the 10-man first-team, Clark earned a second-team nod and was named to the five-man all-defensive team with Bona, and Bona and Amari Bailey collected all-freshman team honors.

It is just the second time in the history of the conference in which one school captured the Player, Freshman, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year awards in the same season. USC accomplished the feat in 2021.

Jaquez Jr.‘s selection is the eighth conference Player of the Year honor in program history and the first since Kevin Love in 2007-08. He joins Marques Johnson (1976-77), two-time winner David Greenwood (‘77-78, ‘78-79), Kenny Fields (‘82-‘83), Ed O’Bannon (‘94-‘95), Arron Afflalo (‘06-‘07) and Love.

Jaquez Jr. and Campbell are also the first UCLA players to earn all-conference recognition in three consecutive seasons since Darren Collison (2007-09).

Clark is the program’s second player to be named the league’s top defender after Russell Westbrook won the inaugural award in 2008.

Jaquez Jr., who was in a battle with Arizona forward and fellow first-team selection Azuolas Tubelis for the top honor, averaged 20.5 points over the final 10 regular-season games in February and March to finish strong down the stretch. He was the league’s conference player of the week three times this season.