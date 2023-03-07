Jaime Jaquez Jr. headlines UCLA’s Pac-12 honors with Player of the Year
To the victors indeed go the spoils, and the Pac-12 Conference coaches proved it with Tuesday’s announcement of the league awards.
Fourth-ranked UCLA, which won the Pac-12 by a whopping four games, was rewarded for its efforts with senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. earning Player of the Year honors and headlining a group of five honorees for the Bruins to go with Coach of the Year honors for Mick Cronin.
Also collecting major individual awards for UCLA were Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jaylen Clark and Freshman of the Year Adem Bona.
Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell were named to the 10-man first-team, Clark earned a second-team nod and was named to the five-man all-defensive team with Bona, and Bona and Amari Bailey collected all-freshman team honors.
It is just the second time in the history of the conference in which one school captured the Player, Freshman, Defensive Player and Coach of the Year awards in the same season. USC accomplished the feat in 2021.
Jaquez Jr.‘s selection is the eighth conference Player of the Year honor in program history and the first since Kevin Love in 2007-08. He joins Marques Johnson (1976-77), two-time winner David Greenwood (‘77-78, ‘78-79), Kenny Fields (‘82-‘83), Ed O’Bannon (‘94-‘95), Arron Afflalo (‘06-‘07) and Love.
Jaquez Jr. and Campbell are also the first UCLA players to earn all-conference recognition in three consecutive seasons since Darren Collison (2007-09).
Clark is the program’s second player to be named the league’s top defender after Russell Westbrook won the inaugural award in 2008.
Jaquez Jr., who was in a battle with Arizona forward and fellow first-team selection Azuolas Tubelis for the top honor, averaged 20.5 points over the final 10 regular-season games in February and March to finish strong down the stretch. He was the league’s conference player of the week three times this season.
Jaquez Jr. averaged team highs of 17.5 points and 8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. He is one of 15 players in the running for national Player of the Year honors as a candidate for both the John R. Wooden Award and Oscar Robertson Trophy.
The 6-foot-7 standout’s play on the offensive end halted numerous droughts throughout the season for the Bruins and his recovery from multiple ankle injuries last season helped him develop into an all-around player for an undersized team.
It is also the second consecutive first-team selection in Jaquez Jr.’s career. He earned second-team honors two seasons ago.
Cronin guided the preseason favorites to a 27-4 record — including 18-2 in conference play — and the top seed in this week’s Pac-12 tournament. The 18 conference wins set a single-season program record and the regular-season championship is the program’s first since the 2006-07 season.
It is Cronin’s second time winning the award. He also took the honor in the 2019-20 season.
UCLA’s four-game margin in the conference standings is the largest regular-season title finish since the league expanded from 10 to 12 teams in 2011. The margin is also the most dominant since Stanford won the Pac-10 by five games in the 2003-04 season.
As a result, the Bruins are in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Clark, who leads the conference and ranks fifth in the country with 2.6 steals per game, was named to the all-defensive team for a second consecutive season and the second-team selection is the first of his career. His play led the Bruins to the nation’s second-best KenPom adjusted defense rating.
The junior guard is among 10 semifinalists for the national Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, and his 78 total steals are tied for third with Collison (2006-07) on the program’s single-season list.
However, Clark suffered a lower leg injury in the regular-season finale last Saturday’s win over No. 8 Arizona. Cronin said the injury will prevent Clark from traveling with the team to Las Vegas for this week’s Pac-12 tournament, leaving the Bruins without their second-leading scorer (13.0) and rebounder (6.0).
Campbell, who was a first-team honoree the previous two seasons, as well, ranked fourth in Pac-12 with 4.7 assists and led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.7-to-1.
Bona was UCLA’s biggest defensive presence in the paint when he was able to avoid foul trouble, averaging 1.7 blocks to rank fourth in the Pac-12. He also was an honorable mention for the all-conference team after ranking second in the league with a 66.7% shooting percentage from the field.
Bailey, who earned Pac-12 freshman of the week four times this season despite missing a month with a foot injury, averaged 9.6 points on 47.3% shooting to go with 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 24 games.