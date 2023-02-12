Through the first 20 minutes, the UCLA men’s basketball was blitzed at the opening tip and then battered going into the halftime break. It looked like the seventh-ranked Bruins, who also were saddled with early foul trouble, were going to fall victim to another top-10 shake up around college basketball and return from the Oregon trip with more than just a loss. A second-half defensive stand out of the locker room and a Jaime Jaquez Jr. takeover changed their fortunes Friday night. The UCLA senior scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half to go with 12 rebounds to lead the way in a 70-63 road victory over Oregon. It was the Bruins’ first win in Eugene since fourth-year Mick Cronin took over the program in 2019, improving to 1-4 at Matthew Knight Arena. Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 to lead the Ducks (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12 Conference), who were held without a made field goal for the first 7 1/2 minutes in the second half. UCLA (21-4, 12-2 Pac-12) also picked up a two-game lead in the loss column with No. 4 Arizona’s 88-79 loss at Stanford earlier in the evening. The Bruins will return to action Thursday against visiting Stanford at Pauley Pavilion.

Turning point of the game

The Bruins weathered the early storm and an early 8-0 deficit by countering with their own 16-4 run through the midway point of the first half. It looked like a game headed for a series of back-and-forths until an injury to Amari Bailey became the more important development. The 6-foot-5 guard, who missed seven games earlier this season with left foot discomfort, contested a missed Rivaldo Soares 3-pointer from the wing in front of the UCLA bench and landed awkwardly on his right foot with 1:28 left in the first half. He appeared to twist his ankle. As Bailey got back to his feet, he hobbled down the floor and hopped around on his left foot in the corner directly in front of the Oregon bench before officials stopped play 15 seconds later. Bailey then immediately headed to the locker room and the Bruins trailed 33-30 at the half. He returned to start the second half. To add to the issues, UCLA freshman big man Adem Bona was whistled for his third foul with 17:28 left. At that juncture, backup center Kenneth Nwuba already had three fouls himself. Through it all, the Bruins pulled in front 39-37 on a David Singleton 3-pointer as part of a 13-0 run. The Ducks didn’t break out of the funk until Couisnard cut the deficit to 47-39 with 12:26 left. From there, Jaquez Jr., who made just one field goal in the opening half, took charge with a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws to stretch the UCLA lead to 14 points. Leading 55-46, Nwuba fouled out with 7:40 to play but the Bruins’ lead only grew as they kept Bona and his four fouls on the bench. Jaylen Clark tacked on a traditional three-point play, a basket from long range, a steal and three free throws to push the advantage to 64-48. Jaquez Jr. immediately followed with a steal and fastbreak dunk to punctuate the deciding stretch and Oregon never recovered.

Content Loading

Bruins standout on offense

When it was still unclear just how limited Bailey may or may not be, Jaquez Jr. turned it on and rebounded from a quiet output at Oregon State. The 6-foot-7 wing made 7 of 14 shots in the second half and had two of his three assists. With 3:44 to play, Jaquez Jr. 18 second-half points had matched Oregon’s entire team. His performance also made him just one of 10 players in UCLA history to rank among the top 20 all-time scorers and rebounders.

Content Loading

Content Loading

Bruins standout on defense

The biggest reason for the stifling second-half start was Clark, who had all four of his steals after halftime. He was his usual disruptive presence, playing the passing lanes and anticipating Oregon’s next moves to create deflections and ignite fast breaks.

UCLA play of the game

It was more like a sequence than a particular play. During the Bruins’ go-ahead stretch, Jaquez Jr. accounted for four of the first five UCLA baskets during the pivotal 13-0 run. That turned a 37-34 deficit into a 10-point lead.

Why UCLA won

As Cronin has said many times this season, the Bruins have to find ways to win when the shots aren’t falling. Until Jaquez Jr.‘s torrid stretch, the shot-making was inconsistent and the fouls were racking up. UCLA used its defense to hold Oregon at a standstill until the offense followed. Then, that defense turned into easy transition baskets and the Bruins ran away with it.

UCLA stats