Jaime Jaquez scores 26 to power No. 4 UCLA over Arizona State, 79-61
It was a familiar sight Thursday, as fourth-ranked UCLA struggled to find its shooting touch early against Arizona State.
Senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is among 15 players in contention for national player of the year, also made a strong start to his closing argument in the two-man Pac-12 Conference player of the year race.
Jaquez Jr. scored 19 of his game-high 26 points in the first half to lead the Bruins to a 79-61 over the Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins (26-4, 17-2 Pac-12 Conference) improved to 16-0 at home with a game left in the regular season. Dating back to last season, UCLA owns the nation’s longest active streak at 24 consecutive home wins.
The Bruins had three scorers in double figures, including 18 points from Tyger Campbell and 15 from Jaylen Clark.
The Sun Devils (20-10, 11-8 Pac-12) shot just 36% (9 of 25) in the second half and gave back the entirety of an early 10-point lead before halftime.
UCLA will close the regular season Saturday at Pauley Pavilion against No. 8 Arizona, which defeated the Bruins 58-52 in the first meeting Jan. 21 in Tucson. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Turning point of the game
The Bruins opened the game just 1 of 8 from the field and fell into an early 12-2 hole at the first break in action.
UCLA also compounded the issue with six turnovers before the first seven minutes were completed. The Bruins had 11 turnovers at the halftime break.
Then, Jaquez Jr. started his early takeover. The 6-foot-7 wing accounted for six of seven made field goals over a seven-minute stretch to drag the Bruins out of the sluggish start and cut into the Sun Devils’ lead.
After ASU head coach Bobby Hurley was assessed a technical foul, Campbell sank both free throws followed by a pair from Jaquez Jr. on a previous common foul to put the Bruins up 29-28 with 2:25 left in the half. It was UCLA’s first lead since scoring the game’s opening basket.
Sun Devils guard Devan Cambridge was then assessed a flagrant 1 after review of a previous play, and Campbell sank both free throws to extend the lead to three.
Campbell added a 3-pointer just before time expired to send the Bruins into the locker room with a 36-32 lead.
In addition to Jaquez Jr.’s crucial stretch, UCLA was also 10 of 11 from the line in the half and finished the game 23 of 27.
The Bruins opened the second half on a 12-5 run, making five of eight shots capped by a Campbell 3 in transition, to open up a double-digit advantage.
The Sun Devils trailed by as many as 20 and never made a serious run.
Bruins standout on offense
The obvious answer is the man of the night. Jaquez Jr. scored from all three levels as his teammates struggled mightily, particularly around the basket, to start the contest. The Bruins made just one of their first six layups.
Bruins standout on defense
After collecting just one first-half rebound, Clark finished tied with Adem Bona with a game-high 11 boards. The junior also had a pair of steals to tie him with Tyus Edney (1994-95) for fifth on the single-season list with 74.
The energy jumpstarted his offense, as Clark scored all 15 of his points after halftime and gave the Bruins more balance.
UCLA play of the game
In the second half, Jaquez Jr. provided the highlight of the night after receiving a screen from teammate David Singleton and driving for a dunk in traffic to push UCLA’s lead to 54-41 with 13:44 left.
Why UCLA won
The easy answer, again, is Jaquez Jr., but the Bruins also got an encouraging performance from Campbell.
The point guard finished with 18 points and four assists and provided a second scoring option after halftime.
The Bruins, who came into the contest fifth in the conference in rebounding margin with a plus-3.6 average, dominated the glass 47-23 – including 20-5 on offensive rebounds.
Also, despite turning the ball over 19 times to the Sun Devils’ 16, the Bruins owned a 29-16 advantage in points off turnovers and a 24-5 edge in fastbreak points.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 18 pts on 5/11 shooting (2/5 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 4 asst, 3 stls
G Amari Bailey: 2 pts on 0/6 shooting (0/1 3-ptrs), 9 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls
G Jaylen Clark: 15 pts on 6/10 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 11 rebs, 1 asst, 2 stls
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 26 pts on 8/18 shooting (1/3 3-ptrs), 7 rebs, 1 stl
F/C Adem Bona: 8 pts on 3/7 shooting, 11 rebs, 2 blks
Bench
G David Singleton: 8 pts on 3/6 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 1 stl
G Will McClendon: 0 pts on 0/1 shooting (0/1 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 1 asst
G Dylan Andrews: 1 asst, 1 stl
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: No stats
F Mac Etienne: 2 pts on 1/3 shooting, 2 rebs
G Russell Stong: No stats
F Logan Cremonesi: No stats
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive, right arm)