UCLA fans might not be thrilled with Steve Alford, but his players sure seem to be.

Just hours after Kris Wilkes announced his return, it was revealed PG Jaylen Hands and PF Cody Riley will forego the NBA draft and return for their sophomore seasons as well.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead here at UCLA,” Hands said in a statement released by the school. “The pre-draft evaluations were extremely helpful, and I’d like to thank everybody who played a role in helping me through that process. I’m just focused on getting better, and I know that my teammates and I are looking forward to having a very productive summer and a big year.”

Hands started 15 games for the Bruins last season as a true freshman. Riley, meanwhile, spent the year on suspension because of the well-publicized incident in China.