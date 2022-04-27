Jerry Neuheisel living his dream coaching at UCLA

Close your eyes and listen to Jerry Neuheisel speak and it would tough for anyone familiar with his father, former UCLA head coach Rick Neuheisel, to quickly distinguish father and son.

Growing up a coach’s son, Jerry Neuheisel said he didn’t get bedtime stories like most kids. Instead, he was tested by his father about coaching situations.

“All right, you’ve got a minute and 30 and you’ve got 70 yards to go. What are you calling?” Neuheisel recalled Tuesday after the Bruins’ 13th of 15 spring practices.

“Some people got TV and movies and I got two-minute drills, so I was kind of bred to do this.”

After spending the three previous seasons as a graduate assistant, Neuheisel was promoted to receivers coach in January. He said he’s living out a dream, not just coaching but doing so at his alma mater.