



UCLA senior running back, Joshua Kelley, for the second game in a row has rushed for over 100 yards. Kelley has reached the century mark in rushing four times this season and currently leads the Pac-12 conference yards per game. He averages 107.63 yards per game, and he was able to accomplish this feat after starting the season with a banged-up knee and a young inexperienced left side of the offensive line. The humble Kelley met with the press after the Colorado game.