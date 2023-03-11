With the UCLA football program set to open spring camp in the first week of April, head coach Chip Kelly is putting the finishing touches on next season’s roster.

Cabrillo College transfer Zeke Thomas announced his commitment to UCLA via social media Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4 safety is the 16th member of UCLA’s 2023 class (not including Division I transfers) and the second junior college transfer along with offensive lineman Caleb Walker.

Thomas, a first-team selection on both the All-Coast Conference and Region II All-California teams as a sophomore last season, joins a UCLA program that lost starting safeties Mo Osling III and Stephan Blaylock after both exhausted their eligibility.

He is the second defensive back in the class, joining incoming freshman RJ Jones. The Bruins also added Bowling Green transfer safety Jordan Anderson this offseason.

Thomas received an offer from the Bruins in late January.

He will be coached by Brian Norwood, who was previously the UCLA defensive backs coach before Kodi Whitfield was hired as cornerbacks coach and Norwood’s focus shifted solely to safeties.

The Bruins’ defense will be under the direction of first-year coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who left his safeties coach position with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens at the end of February.