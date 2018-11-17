The sign of a solid basketball team is when things aren't going well with your most consistent scorers that others on the team pick it up. That's what happened when UCLA played SFU. Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands didn't score a point between them in the first half, yet the team was able to respond from an 11-2 deficit in the early going to lead by halftime and never looked back. Prince Ali, Moses Brown and Jules Bernard helped provide the spark. The trio talked about the game.