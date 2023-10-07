Keegan Jones, defense lead UCLA past No. 13 Washington State, 25-17
PASADENA – The Pac-12, a conference known for its dynamic offenses and talented quarterbacks, had the defenses take center stage Saturday when UCLA and No. 13-ranked Washington State met at the Rose Bowl.
Bruins seldom-used running back/receiver Keegan Jones ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and the defense forced four turnovers – including linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo's momentum-changing interception between Jones' two scores – to rally UCLA past Washington State, 25-17.
The Bruins (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) generated 482 yards of total offense but struggled to finish drives through the first three quarters until Jones ignited the team.
Fellow UCLA running back Carson Steele ran for a game-high 140 yards on 30 carries.
WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was limited to 216 yards of total offense and UCLA’s defense forced four turnovers, including a pair of interceptions against star quarterback Cam Ward and two forced fumbles that were recovered.
Media sessions
Scoring summary
First quarter
11:56, WSU: PK Dean Janikowski 32-yard field goal, 3-0 WSU
Second quarter
11:31, UCLA: QB Dante Moore to WR Logan Loya, 11-yard TD pass (PAT NO GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 6-3 UCLA
1:30, UCLA: PK R.J. Lopez 37-yard field goal, 9-3 UCLA
0:07, UCLA: DB Kapena Gushiken 88-yard INT return TD, (PAT GOOD, Dean Janikowski), 10-9 WSU
Third quarter
7:25, UCLA: PK R.J. Lopez 32-yard field goal, 12-10 UCLA
5:17, WSU: QB Cam Ward to RB Nakia Watson, 9-yard TD pass (PAT GOOD, Dean Janikowski), 17-12 WSU
Fourth quarter
13:28, UCLA: RB Keegan Jones 13-yard TD run (2-point conversion attempt unsuccessful), 18-17 UCLA
11:45, UCLA: RB Keegan Jones 22-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, R.J. Lopez), 25-17 UCLA
Turning point of the game
Trailing 17-12 going into the fourth quarter, the Bruins got into the end zone after struggling to capitalize for much of the contest.
A critical fourth-and-6 reception by receiver Kam Brown helped set up a 13-yard TD run by Jones. The 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the Bruins clinging to an 18-17 lead.
On Washington State's first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive, Oladejo deflected and corralled a Ward pass for an interception. It was Ward's second of the game.
Four plays later, Jones again came through with a 22-yard TD run to push the lead to 12 with 11:45 to play.
The Bruins' defense took care of the rest.
UCLA trailed 10-9 going into the halftime break after it looked like it was poised to extend a lead.
After Wazzu took just 21 seconds off the clock before punting back with 1:05 left in the half, Bruins quarterback Dante Moore connected with tight end Hudson Habermehl on a key 43-yard gain on UCLA's second play from scrimmage to get deep into Cougars territory.
Five plays later, however, Moore threw his second interception of the half after defensive back Kapena Gushiken jumped the pass and returned it 88 yards for the score with 7 seconds left.
Midway through the third quarter, after the Bruins' defense continued to wreak havoc in the Cougars' backfield, the UCLA offense appeared to get in the end zone.
However, a J.Michael Sturdivant diving 14-yard catch in the end zone was overturned after video review. UCLA had to settle for R.J. Lopez's 32-yard field goal to retake the lead, 12-10, at the 7:25 mark.
Washington State needed just four plays to respond, marching 74 yards capped by Ward's 9-yard TD pass to running back Nakia Watson to go back on top 17-12. The drive was aided by a targeting call that led to the ejection of UCLA lineman Choé Bryant-Strother.
The Bruins followed with their fifth drive into the red zone, but Lopez's kick from 33 yards was blocked by Cougars defensive back Jaden Hicks to uphold the five-point UCLA deficit going into the fourth.
Bruins standout on offense: RB/WR Keegan Jones
Jones entered the season officially listed as a receiver after spending last season as the primary backup to star Zach Charbonnet. He struggled carrying the ball, with his best moments coming as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.
The emergence of sophomore T.J. Harden and addition of Steele, a transfer from Ball State, made it tough for Jones to maintain his spot.
Entering the game, Jones didn't have a single handoff through the first four contests of the season.
The production made up for an uneven performance from Moore through the air.
Bruins standout on defense: Edge rusher Laiatu Latu
Latu was engaged from the start, recording a sack and forced fumble before the opening quarter finished.
The forced fumble stopped a Cougars drive inside the red zone, keeping UCLA within 3-0.
Early in the second, his third-down pressure hurried Ward into an incompletion and forced a punt with the Bruins leading 6-3.
His start helped set the tone for the entire defense, with the secondary benefitting from another consistent pass rush against the slippery Ward.
It was another strong collective effort from the Bruins defense, which forced three first-half turnovers against the nation's sixth-best offense and third-leading passer.
The Cougars came in averaging 532.2 yards per game.
UCLA play of the game
Oladejo, no doubt, had the most important defensive play of the game. So, let's call this the most athletic, impressive highlight.
UCLA safety Alex Johnson's interception late in the second quarter was an athletic, leaping grab. Equally impressive, it was the first interception Ward has thrown all season after coming into the contest with 141 pass attempts without a pick.
Why UCLA won
It's time to stop thinking about the UCLA defense as a liability.
Against one of the best quarterbacks in the country, the Bruins were kept in the game by first-year coordinator D'Anton Lynn's group.
UCLA had six tackles for a loss, including three sacks, three forced fumbles (two from safety Jordan Anderson), a pair of interceptions, six broken-up passes and six quarterback hits.
Once the offense came around to open the fourth, it was a wrap for the Cougars.
Notable UCLA stats
Passing
Dante Moore: 22 of 44 for 290 yards, TD, 2 INTs
Rushing
Keegan Jones: 3 carries, 45 yards, 2 TDs
Carson Steele: 30 carries for 140 yards
Receiving
Logan Loya: 6 catches for 46 yards, TD
J.Michael Sturdivant: 4 catches for 55 yards
Moliki Matavao: 3 catches for 76 yards
Carsen Ryan: 2 catches for 41 yards
Hudson Habermehl: 1 catch, 43 yards