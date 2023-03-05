For all of the well-documented struggles about its offense, the UCLA men’s basketball team proves time and time again that the defense can make up for any deficiencies.
Now, though, it’s unclear how long the Bruins will be without their top defender.
The No. 4-ranked Bruins erased an early 11-point deficit Saturday and used a balanced attack led by Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s 22 points and 10 rebounds to defeat No. 8 Arizona, 82-73, in the regular-season finale and finish a perfect 17-0 at home in front of a sold-out Pauley Pavilion crowd of 13,659 fans.
The Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12 Conference) finished with an unbeaten home record for the first time since the 2006-07 season and extended the nation’s longest active home streak to 25 games dating back to last season. The 18 conference wins also set a new program record.
Tyger Campbell added 21 points, David Singleton chipped in 17 and Jaylen Clark had 11 to round out UCLA’s double-digit scorers.
Clark played just two minutes in the second half after appearing to hurt his right foot while backpedaling after his own made basket. When asked if the junior’s injury was a possible ACL, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin was caught off guard before saying Clark’s future status will be determined after an MRI.
The Wildcats (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) were paced by junior forward Azuolas Tubelis’ 24 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.
On Senior Night, Cronin started walk-on Russell Stong, big man Kenneth Nwuba in the middle and Singleton along with regulars Campbell and Jaquez Jr.
The focus now turns to next week’s Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UCLA, which has the top seed and a first-round bye, will play in the first game Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s 8/9 contest between Washington and Colorado.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv
Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx
dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i
bHRyIj7wn5qoIPCdkanwnZG58J2RqPCdkarwnZGy8J2RrPCdkbsg8J2RqPCd
kbPwnZGs8J2RufCdkbsg8J+aqDxicj48YnI+VGhlIGZpZWxkIGZvciB0aGUg
MjAyMyBQYWMtMTIgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIFRvdXJuYW1lbnQgaXMg
c2V0ISBTZWUgeW91IG5leHQgd2VlayBhdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3
aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RNb2JpbGVBcmVuYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A
VE1vYmlsZUFyZW5hPC9hPiBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu
Y29tL1ZlZ2FzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWZWdhczwvYT4hPGJy
Pjxicj7wn46fIMK7IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xV3dsZWJLTUky
Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMVd3bGViS01JMjwvYT48YnI+8J+TsCDCuyA8YSBo
cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVnBjTDVvVVpxcCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Zw
Y0w1b1VacXA8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo
dGFnL1BhYzEyTUJCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3
Ij4jUGFjMTJNQkI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv
bS9oYXNodGFnL0JhY2tUaGVQYWM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz
cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCYWNrVGhlUGFjPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu
Y28vUkgxTnc2ZFJZUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JIMU53NmRSWVE8L2E+
PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIENvbmZlcmVuY2UgKEBwYWMxMikgPGEgaHJl
Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wYWMxMi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMjI2NTgx
OTA3NzA5NTQyNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA1LCAyMDIz
PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v
cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm
LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Turning point of the game
UCLA opened the game just 1 of 13 – including misses on all seven 3-pointers – before making back-to-back shots to pull within 15-6 early.
Campbell then found a rhythm, connecting on a 3-pointer and following with a mid-range circus shot as he was fouled. He completed the traditional three-point play to cut the deficit to five points at the 12:34 mark.
The Bruins completely erased the Wildcats’ lead thanks to 10 consecutive points capped by a Clark layup, then extended the run to 15-0 after Singleton got a few kind bounces on the home rim before his 3-pointer fell through.
The Wildcats were held scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes during the stretch as the Bruins took a 29-23 lead with 5:07 left until halftime. UCLA went into the locker room with a 40-37 lead.
The Bruins jumped on the Wildcats to open the second half, scoring the first eight points to open up an 11-point lead and force a quick Arizona timeout.
Shortly after Clark’s steal and layup made it 48-37, however, he appeared to hurt himself while backpedaling and was helped back to the locker room before play resumed at the 17:53 mark. The junior returned to the bench on crutches and with a walking boot on his right foot.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That didn’t take the emotion out of the team or the crowd, though.
Tubelis, who had two first-half fouls, picked up his fourth on a Jaquez Jr. layup and traditional three-point play to bump the UCLA advantage to 61-47 with 7:52 left.
The Wildcats never made a serious run and Tubelis fouled out inside the final minute.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Bruins standout on offense
After scoring just six points in the first half, Jaquez Jr. turned it on by dropping 16 in the second half.
The 6-foot-7 forward finished 9 of 18 from the field and added three assists while catching up to Tubelis’ quick start. The Arizona standout had 16 in the first half before foul trouble limited him after the break.
It was another signature performance down the stretch this season for Jaquez Jr., who is battling Tubelis for Pac-12 player of the year honors. The winner will be announced early next week before the Pac-12 tournament.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Bruins standout on defense
While he logged just 16 minutes, Clark had four steals before exiting with the injury and halting the end of what could be a Pac-12 defensive player of year season. He now has 78 steals on the season, moving him into a tie for third with Darren Collison (2006-07) on the program’s single-season list.
It’s more than just the steals, but the disrupting deflections and instincts the Bruins will sorely miss if Clark is out for an extended period of time. UCLA was plus-17 with him on the floor.
UCLA play of the game
While there wasn’t necessarily a signature moment, Campbell’s concentration (and some luck, probably) got this early circus shot to go down: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Why UCLA won
With Jaquez Jr. still working his way into the game, Singleton’s outside shooting was a huge boost as the Bruins dug themselves out of the early hole.
The guard made four first-half 3-pointers and finished 5 of 9 beyond the arc.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On defense, UCLA forced 10 of Arizona’s 17 turnovers in the second half and owned a 16-7 edge in points off turnovers. The Bruins also had a 13-5 advantage on the fast break.
UCLA stats
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 21 pts on 5/15 shooting (11/12 FTs), 5 rebs, 4 asst, 1 stl
G Russell Stong: 1 reb
G David Singleton: 17 pts on 5/13 shooting (5/9 3-ptrs), 1 asst
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 22 pts on 9/18 shooting (0/3 3-ptrs), 10 rebs, 3 asst, 2 stls
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 1 reb, 1 blk
Bench
G Jaylen Clark: 11 pts on 4/8 shooting (1/5 3-ptrs), 4 stls
G Amari Bailey: 6 pts on 3/7 shooting, 5 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl
F/C Adem Bona: 3 pts on 1/1 shooting, 4 rebs, 1 asst, 3 blks
G Will McClendon: 0 pts on 0/4 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 2 asst
G Dylan Andrews: No stats
F Mac Etienne: 2 pts on 1/1 shooting, 6 rebs, 1 asst
F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision)
G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive, right arm)
UCLA postgame press conference