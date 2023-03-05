News More News
Key run erases early deficit, sparks No. 4 UCLA past No. 8 Arizona

Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
For all of the well-documented struggles about its offense, the UCLA men’s basketball team proves time and time again that the defense can make up for any deficiencies.

Now, though, it’s unclear how long the Bruins will be without their top defender.

The No. 4-ranked Bruins erased an early 11-point deficit Saturday and used a balanced attack led by Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s 22 points and 10 rebounds to defeat No. 8 Arizona, 82-73, in the regular-season finale and finish a perfect 17-0 at home in front of a sold-out Pauley Pavilion crowd of 13,659 fans.

The Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12 Conference) finished with an unbeaten home record for the first time since the 2006-07 season and extended the nation’s longest active home streak to 25 games dating back to last season. The 18 conference wins also set a new program record.

Tyger Campbell added 21 points, David Singleton chipped in 17 and Jaylen Clark had 11 to round out UCLA’s double-digit scorers.

Clark played just two minutes in the second half after appearing to hurt his right foot while backpedaling after his own made basket. When asked if the junior’s injury was a possible ACL, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin was caught off guard before saying Clark’s future status will be determined after an MRI.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) were paced by junior forward Azuolas Tubelis’ 24 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

On Senior Night, Cronin started walk-on Russell Stong, big man Kenneth Nwuba in the middle and Singleton along with regulars Campbell and Jaquez Jr.

The focus now turns to next week’s Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UCLA, which has the top seed and a first-round bye, will play in the first game Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s 8/9 contest between Washington and Colorado.


Turning point of the game

UCLA opened the game just 1 of 13 – including misses on all seven 3-pointers – before making back-to-back shots to pull within 15-6 early.

Campbell then found a rhythm, connecting on a 3-pointer and following with a mid-range circus shot as he was fouled. He completed the traditional three-point play to cut the deficit to five points at the 12:34 mark.

The Bruins completely erased the Wildcats’ lead thanks to 10 consecutive points capped by a Clark layup, then extended the run to 15-0 after Singleton got a few kind bounces on the home rim before his 3-pointer fell through.

The Wildcats were held scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes during the stretch as the Bruins took a 29-23 lead with 5:07 left until halftime. UCLA went into the locker room with a 40-37 lead.

The Bruins jumped on the Wildcats to open the second half, scoring the first eight points to open up an 11-point lead and force a quick Arizona timeout.

Shortly after Clark’s steal and layup made it 48-37, however, he appeared to hurt himself while backpedaling and was helped back to the locker room before play resumed at the 17:53 mark. The junior returned to the bench on crutches and with a walking boot on his right foot.


That didn’t take the emotion out of the team or the crowd, though.

Tubelis, who had two first-half fouls, picked up his fourth on a Jaquez Jr. layup and traditional three-point play to bump the UCLA advantage to 61-47 with 7:52 left.

The Wildcats never made a serious run and Tubelis fouled out inside the final minute.


Bruins standout on offense

After scoring just six points in the first half, Jaquez Jr. turned it on by dropping 16 in the second half.

The 6-foot-7 forward finished 9 of 18 from the field and added three assists while catching up to Tubelis’ quick start. The Arizona standout had 16 in the first half before foul trouble limited him after the break.

It was another signature performance down the stretch this season for Jaquez Jr., who is battling Tubelis for Pac-12 player of the year honors. The winner will be announced early next week before the Pac-12 tournament.


Bruins standout on defense

While he logged just 16 minutes, Clark had four steals before exiting with the injury and halting the end of what could be a Pac-12 defensive player of year season. He now has 78 steals on the season, moving him into a tie for third with Darren Collison (2006-07) on the program’s single-season list.

It’s more than just the steals, but the disrupting deflections and instincts the Bruins will sorely miss if Clark is out for an extended period of time. UCLA was plus-17 with him on the floor.


UCLA play of the game

While there wasn’t necessarily a signature moment, Campbell’s concentration (and some luck, probably) got this early circus shot to go down:

Why UCLA won

With Jaquez Jr. still working his way into the game, Singleton’s outside shooting was a huge boost as the Bruins dug themselves out of the early hole.

The guard made four first-half 3-pointers and finished 5 of 9 beyond the arc.


On defense, UCLA forced 10 of Arizona’s 17 turnovers in the second half and owned a 16-7 edge in points off turnovers. The Bruins also had a 13-5 advantage on the fast break.

UCLA stats

Starting five

PG Tyger Campbell: 21 pts on 5/15 shooting (11/12 FTs), 5 rebs, 4 asst, 1 stl

G Russell Stong: 1 reb

G David Singleton: 17 pts on 5/13 shooting (5/9 3-ptrs), 1 asst

G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 22 pts on 9/18 shooting (0/3 3-ptrs), 10 rebs, 3 asst, 2 stls

F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 1 reb, 1 blk


Bench

G Jaylen Clark: 11 pts on 4/8 shooting (1/5 3-ptrs), 4 stls

G Amari Bailey: 6 pts on 3/7 shooting, 5 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl

F/C Adem Bona: 3 pts on 1/1 shooting, 4 rebs, 1 asst, 3 blks

G Will McClendon: 0 pts on 0/4 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 2 asst

G Dylan Andrews: No stats

F Mac Etienne: 2 pts on 1/1 shooting, 6 rebs, 1 asst

F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision)

G/F Abramo Canka: DNP (coach’s decision)

G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)

F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive, right arm)


UCLA postgame press conference

