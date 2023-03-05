For all of the well-documented struggles about its offense, the UCLA men’s basketball team proves time and time again that the defense can make up for any deficiencies.

Now, though, it’s unclear how long the Bruins will be without their top defender.

The No. 4-ranked Bruins erased an early 11-point deficit Saturday and used a balanced attack led by Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s 22 points and 10 rebounds to defeat No. 8 Arizona, 82-73, in the regular-season finale and finish a perfect 17-0 at home in front of a sold-out Pauley Pavilion crowd of 13,659 fans.

The Bruins (27-4, 18-2 Pac-12 Conference) finished with an unbeaten home record for the first time since the 2006-07 season and extended the nation’s longest active home streak to 25 games dating back to last season. The 18 conference wins also set a new program record.

Tyger Campbell added 21 points, David Singleton chipped in 17 and Jaylen Clark had 11 to round out UCLA’s double-digit scorers.

Clark played just two minutes in the second half after appearing to hurt his right foot while backpedaling after his own made basket. When asked if the junior’s injury was a possible ACL, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin was caught off guard before saying Clark’s future status will be determined after an MRI.

The Wildcats (25-6, 14-6 Pac-12) were paced by junior forward Azuolas Tubelis’ 24 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

On Senior Night, Cronin started walk-on Russell Stong, big man Kenneth Nwuba in the middle and Singleton along with regulars Campbell and Jaquez Jr.

The focus now turns to next week’s Pac-12 tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UCLA, which has the top seed and a first-round bye, will play in the first game Thursday at noon against the winner of Wednesday’s 8/9 contest between Washington and Colorado.



