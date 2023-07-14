In exactly one week, the Pac-12 Conference’s football media day will take place from Resorts World in Las Vegas.

As it seems to do every year, the league’s media rights deal situation will no doubt be among the biggest topics followed closely by UCLA and USC’s final year before leaving for the Big Ten next summer.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will also command plenty of attention as he gets ready for his first season in the conference.

For UCLA, among the 24 players in attendance will be center Duke Clemens and edge rusher Laiatu Latu, along with the 12 head coaches from around the Pac-12.