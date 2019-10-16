Looking At UCLA's First-half Of the Season
Lord knows these have been trying times for UCLA football fans. The Bruin faithful has suffered through a tough 2018 that saw their beloved team finish 3-9 their worst record since the earth cooled...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news