News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 11:13:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking At UCLA's First-half Of the Season

Is there hope for a strong second half of the season for the Bruins?
Is there hope for a strong second half of the season for the Bruins? (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Lord knows these have been trying times for UCLA football fans. The Bruin faithful has suffered through a tough 2018 that saw their beloved team finish 3-9 their worst record since the earth cooled...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}