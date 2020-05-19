News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 13:43:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Luke Akers Waiting For the Call

Luke Akers looking forward to the day he can start competing the UCLA starting PK job.
Luke Akers looking forward to the day he can start competing the UCLA starting PK job. (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Three-star placekicker Luke Akers (6-2, 182) from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood has been staying busy getting ready to compete for the starting placekicking job. BruinBlitz.com catches up with the ta...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}