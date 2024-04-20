NORWALK, Calif – MADE Hoops WestMania is under way in the Golden State, and the event attracted high-level grassroots teams from around the West Coast and beyond. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy is in Orange County for the showcase and shares his takeaways from the first day of action below.

College coaches aren’t permitted to call members of the 2026 class directly until June 15, and No. 1 overall prospect Brandon McCoy knows his recruitment won’t even begin to take shape until then.

Still, a handful of programs have gotten an early jump, as McCoy says there are a few coaches with whom he already has relationships through either reaching out himself or communicating with them through his coaches.

McCoy's recruitment will obviously get crowded this summer, so nothing any coach says or does at this juncture will have much of an impact down the road, but getting an early jump on things certainly can’t hurt.

“I had a decent relationship with Andy Enfield before the coaching change at USC,” McCoy said following his first game at MADE Hoops WestMania. “Then, my man Mick Cronin (at UCLA). Also, the Georgia Tech coach, Damon Stoudamire. He’s been at my school a few times and is just a really cool dude. He’s a legend.”

While UCLA and Georgia Tech have certainly managed to make early impressions on the five-star guard, the bluebloods and a handful of other heavy hitters are waiting in the wings. McCoy is anticipating his phone having a busy day on June 15 and is already embracing the looming chaos.

“I’m expecting a lot of coaches to call because I’ve worked hard enough and put in a lot of time and effort for all this, so I’m looking forward to it," he said. "I don't do all the work, eat right and get my sleep for nothing. The goal is to go to college and go to the NBA, so the calls will mean a lot to me.”