When No. 8-ranked UCLA visits rival USC Thursday night at Galen Center, the hosts will have one player in their rotation that the Bruins did not see when they escaped with a 60-58 victory in the first meeting earlier this month.

But UCLA freshman big man Adem Bona is already familiar with Trojans reserve freshman Vincent Iwuchukwu, who has played four games since returning from a cardiac arrest suffered during a summer workout.

“I played with him in a couple camps so I’m kind of familiar with him,” Bona said, adding that the two were always on the same team and never played against one another.

“I’m really glad he recovered really well and he’s back playing again and I’m excited for him.”

Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Much like himself, Bona said the 7-foot-1 center can move well for his size. In 10 minutes per game, Iwuchukwu has had a limited impact but does have a pair of blocked shots.

USC’s size has been among its strengths this season, with starting center Joshua Morgan averaging nearly 2.6 blocks per game. In the first meeting, however, the Bruins made Morgan a nonfactor as he blocked just one shot and failed to grab a rebound in 19 minutes.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said he expects both teams to make the necessary adjustments. The Bruins, who had their 14-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Arizona, will look to not only rebound from that contest but also atone for scoring just 16 second-half points and squandering an 18-point halftime lead in the first meeting against USC.

The Trojans’ bench owned a 22-5 edge, and Cronin said Iwuchukwu’s addition makes them “a different team.”

“They can now rotate Josh Morgan and Vince,” Cronin said. “A lot of what they were doing was to try to protect Josh Morgan’s foul trouble and fatigue. Now, with Vince healthy, they can be a little more aggressive with those two guys. So they’re a different team, a better team now.”

One thing UCLA will try to duplicate is bottling up second-leading scorer Drew Peterson, who had just nine points and three assists while attempting just eight shots with Bruins defensive stopper Jaylen Clark hounding him all over the floor.

Clark was among the 15 players named Thursday to the Naismith men’s national defensive player of the year watch list. He is averaging 2.68 steals per game, tied for fifth-best in the country.

Clark and his teammates are seeking their first road victory against USC. UCLA’s last victory at Galen Center was an 83-72 decision on March 3, 2018.

“It’s a big game for them, it’s a big game for us,” Clark said. “Our coach sent us a thing that they’re on the bubble for the (NCAA) tournament, so they need this game. I mean, if you beat UCLA I’m pretty sure that’s a Quad 1 win so that helps you out in a lot of categories.”

Pregame notes

UCLA freshman guard Amari Bailey (left foot discomfort) is expected to return after missing the last seven games. The Los Angeles Times first reported the news.

Should the 6-foot-5 guard be re-inserted into the starting lineup, fifth-year senior David Singleton will return to his regular sixth man role.

Whether Singleton starts or comes off the bench, though, his appearance will set a new all-time program record with 148 games played. He is currently tied with Michael Roll (2006-10) atop the list