



Incoming freshman four-star wide receiver, Michael Exeike (6-5, 210) from Ontario (Calif.) Colony will be joining his new UCLA teammates on Sunday and like is fellow freshmen, he has been busy getting ready for the transition.

“I’ve been training a lot and working on my speed,” Exeike said. “I’ve been doing a lot of track workouts, explosion workouts with my coach. I have been working on my fast twitch muscles in the weight room. Working a lot on the leg, hamstring - stuff to get more explosive.”

Ezeike had 22 offers on the table and he made his decision to become a Bruin on signing day Feb. 7.

“One of the biggest reasons that I chose UCLA was Chip Kelly his offense and the way he sees me in his offense,” Ezeike said. “It’s also close to home and I will get a great education.

“Another big reason is Coach Kelly isn’t afraid to play freshmen. I want to get in there and get some playing time. I want to show what I can do on the field.”

Head coach Chip Kelly, and wide receiver coach, Jimmy Dougherty were the main recruiters for Ezeike. He already let us know that Kelly was the main reason that he chose UCLA, but Ezekie is very happy with his position coach.

“Coach Dougherty is a great receivers coach,” Ezekie said. “I can’t wait to start working with him.”

Former head coach, Jim Mora, and his staff also recruited Ezekie, but there was a reason that the four-star had little interest in UCLA at that time.

“The former staff saw me more on the defensive side of the ball,” Ezekie said. “I played a little defensive end and safety in high school, but I wasn’t looking forward to playing defense on the college level. I was looking to play receiver more.

“When Chip Kelly said that he sees me as a receiver that really opened up my choice more.”

The Bruins won this recruiting battle over 22 offers including crosstown rival, USC, Oregon and Ole Miss, who also on the final list. Ezekie said that Chip Kelly was the difference and his offense was the difference.

Ezeike earned first-team all-CIF and first-team all-league after hauling in 50 receptions for 960 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns while averaging 19.2 yards per catch. As a junior, he caught 49 passes for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 15.6 yards per catch.