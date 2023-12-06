UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin, who missed last week’s win over UC Riverside while recovering from COVID-19, watched from home and quickly felt sorry for the spot associate head coach Darren Savino was put in by some of the Bruins’ veterans.

Sophomore forward/center Adem Bona and Utah transfer junior guard Lazar Stefanovic both picked up offensive fouls within the first three minutes, both were then promptly subbed out.

“I thought Adem and Lazar really put him in a bad spot,” Cronin said before Tuesday’s practice. “Ridiculous fouls early in the game.”

It brought back issues that kept Bona off the floor consistently during his freshman year.

While an antsy shot-blocker, the 6-foot-10 Bona has stretches where the nonstop energy works against him.

“I just gotta stay disciplined. I can’t pick up the cheap fouls,” Bona said, reflecting on his 14 minutes played and fouling out without recording a block or a steal.

“I always want to prevent the other team from scoring as much as possible. At the same time, I’ve got to understand it’s also the other team’s game plan to get me in foul trouble.”