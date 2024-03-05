The UCLA men's basketball team has just two regular-season games remaining before the last attempt to save its season at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The Bruins (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12) quickly went from a surging young team to one limping to the finish, going from a stretch of eight victories in nine games to a sudden four-game losing streak. UCLA lost hold of a top-four seed and potential first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament, falling into tie for fifth place with a Utah team that owns the tiebreaker by virtue of sweeping the head-to-head series.

Fifth-ranked Arizona, which sits atop the standings, can send one last cruel parting gift to its rival Thursday in the final Pac-12 regular-season meeting between the teams. Barring a meeting in Las Vegas, it will be the last installment in the foreseeable future for the two programs that have defined Pac-12 excellence for most of the past 30-plus seasons.

For UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, though, the 6:30 p.m. tip-off at Pauley Pavilion represents another opportunity to put forth a “great attitude and great effort, regardless of result.”

There’s also no shortage in urgency as the Bruins understand there’s only one path to play in the postseason.

"It's been great all year," Cronin said before the team's practice Tuesday at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. “Sometimes the other team plays better because maybe they've just got more firepower.”