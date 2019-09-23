Monday Morning Quarterback
It has been a little less 48 hours since the Bruin football team gave its fans something to be jubilant about. The team itself has probably tried to put the game behind them and put their focus on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news