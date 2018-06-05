



There is a sense of frustration that is hovering over the UCLA basketball program. Yes, there have been multiple trips to the Sweet 16, but that is as far as the Bruins have been able to go during the Steve Alford era.

Yes, there have been multiple players who took the one and done route, and yes that could be one reason, yet much of UCLA’s fanbase thinks the Bruin basketball team has sorely underachieved during Alford’s tenure.

When UCLA’s offense is humming it is something to see. The ball rarely touches the ground. They run the floor get easy buckets and open looks from beyond the three. When the Bruins bog down offensively, they over dribble and there is no movement. UCLA becomes sloppy with the basketball and turnovers mount.

Unfortunately, UCLA hasn’t played tough enough defense for the Bruins to overcome when the offense isn’t playing up to par. That is the rub.

Why is it during this new century, 18 years in, have the Bruins been so inconsistent? Either they play lockdown defense as they did under Ben Howland when they went to three straight final fours (2006, 2007, 2008) or they are fun to watch running up and down the court scoring in the 90’s or more, with tremendous offensive efficiency.

UCLA fans want to know why the Bruins can’t get the job consistently on both ends of the floor. The frustrating thing is this has been going on for a long time. Either being good offensively or defensively, rarely good at both at the same time.

So here we are, Alford and his tenure are quite possibly at that crossing of the Rubicon moment. It may be do, or die for Alford.

The Bruins made some coaching moves in the offseason bringing in Murry Bartow, the son of the late Gene Bartow, who had the impossible task of succeeding John Wooden as head basketball coach at UCLA.

The word is Bartow’s strength is coaching defense and he’s a pretty good recruiter. If the Bruins can improve on the defensive end of the floor then things could bode very well for Alford.

Outside of junior, Aaron Holiday, all the players eligible to return to Westwood, will. The Bruins are also bringing in a very talented group of freshmen that will give UCLA depth that for much of the Alford era the Bruins have lacked.

It’s a huge year for Bruin basketball. For some Bruin fans, it is Sweet 16 or bust. For others, they have higher expectations. For some, they just want to see some improvement and consistency.

It looks like it is going to be an interesting ride following UCLA hoops in 2018-19.